Deutsche Telekom (DTE) PT Set at €16.40 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €16.40 ($19.07) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.90 ($19.65).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €14.29 ($16.61) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.