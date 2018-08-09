Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.40 ($19.07) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.90 ($19.65).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €14.28 ($16.60). The company had a trading volume of 11,044,339 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

