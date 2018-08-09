Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €38.50 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €38.50 ($44.77) target price from equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Cfra set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.92 ($44.09).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €31.16 ($36.23) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

