Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €29.00 ($33.72) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.27 ($39.85) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. HSBC set a €40.50 ($47.09) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.57 ($43.68).

FRA DPW opened at €31.26 ($36.35) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

