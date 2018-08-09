DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
DEUTSCHE POST A/S opened at $35.70 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.26.
About DEUTSCHE POST A/S
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.
Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.