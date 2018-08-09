DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S opened at $35.70 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.26.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

