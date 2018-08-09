Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Glencore (GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.12) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.47) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 380 ($4.92) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.18) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 419.65 ($5.43).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 326.55 ($4.23) on Thursday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.40).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

