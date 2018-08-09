Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Siemens (SIE) a €116.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €130.15 ($151.34).

Shares of Siemens opened at €112.00 ($130.23) on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

