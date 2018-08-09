Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR) a $15.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

BHR stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.22 million. sell-side analysts predict that Braemar Hotel & Resorts will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Braemar Hotel & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley sold 97,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,049,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $12,263,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $5,235,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $3,467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $3,253,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $1,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotel & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

