Derwent London (DLN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.50 EPS

Derwent London (LON:DLN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 51.80 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 50.30 ($0.65) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports. Derwent London had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 146.08%.

Shares of LON DLN traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,145 ($40.71). 239,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,770. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,574 ($33.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,133 ($40.56).

DLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,786 ($49.01) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,096.71 ($40.09).

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

