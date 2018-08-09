DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.75.

XRAY stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. 3,401,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,779. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $64,345.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,780.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $265,490.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,417,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,515,000 after acquiring an additional 232,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

