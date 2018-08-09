Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 558.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 569.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,288,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,188.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $757,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,681 shares of company stock worth $5,136,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Shares of DAL opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

