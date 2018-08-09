Delta Air Lines (DAL) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.19

News coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.5801968403941 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Delta Air Lines opened at $55.23 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $757,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,440.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $556,924.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,681 shares of company stock worth $5,136,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

