Delek US Holdings Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Delek US has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Delek US to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of Delek US traded down $0.09, reaching $53.23, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 19,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,588. Delek US has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. Delek US had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ernest C. Cagle sold 9,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $485,261.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $85,114.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,636 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,183. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DK. ValuEngine lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Delek US from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Delek US and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

