Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals opened at $34.88 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $45.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 592,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 110,785 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 512,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

