Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Invests $649,000 in EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.29. EVO Payments Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. equities analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.