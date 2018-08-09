Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,692 Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Smith & Nephew accounts for 0.5% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 4.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 43,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 357,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

