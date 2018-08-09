Davita Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,428 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,602% compared to the typical daily volume of 319 put options.

DVA stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. Davita has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Davita’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Davita will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

In related news, Director William L. Roper sold 1,505 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $102,671.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,125.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,264 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $86,912.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,107 shares of company stock worth $211,976. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Davita by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.