David L. Deninno Sells 6,000 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $680,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies traded down $1.34, reaching $111.67, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 11,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,695. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $69.20 and a 52 week high of $114.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. B. Riley set a $95.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 32,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 253,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.