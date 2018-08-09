Datarius Credit (DTRC) Achieves Market Cap of $276,287.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $276,287.00 and $330,354.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015283 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00347429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00194498 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000179 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.46 or 0.07816534 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

