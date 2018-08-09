Dash Market Capitalization Hits $1.52 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $122.76 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $183.93 or 0.02810257 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Poloniex, Binance and Kuna. In the last week, Dash has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013114 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000636 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004374 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002942 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,248,613 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bithumb, Kuna, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Coinbe, WEX, Koineks, C2CX, Iquant, xBTCe, Coinsquare, TradeOgre, CEX.IO, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Cryptomate, LBank, Bibox, Kraken, Bleutrade, Gate.io, BitBay, Coinhub, Kucoin, C-CEX, Coindeal, BitFlip, OKEx, Bitinka, Coinrail, Bisq, CoinEx, Coinroom, fex, LocalTrade, Bitbns, Negocie Coins, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, SouthXchange, Crex24, Trade By Trade, Binance, Braziliex, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, COSS, Huobi, YoBit, Exrates, Exmo, ACX, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Ovis, Coinsuper, Qryptos, CoinExchange, Mercatox, ZB.COM, B2BX, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, Quoine, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.