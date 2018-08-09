DAOstack Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $397,073.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,281,549 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

