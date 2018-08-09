Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,723.3% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,071,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,847 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 21,835.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 827,359 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,016,000 after purchasing an additional 473,250 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,528,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $263.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.03.

MMM opened at $207.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $190.57 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

