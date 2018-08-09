Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 101.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 50,936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 280.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 45,223 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust opened at $14.50 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

