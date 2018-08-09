Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,610 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 27,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $100.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.