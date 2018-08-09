D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF opened at $162.73 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $140.54 and a 52-week high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

