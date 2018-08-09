D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,027 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.39% of TCP Capital worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in TCP Capital by 39.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in TCP Capital by 16.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of TCP Capital opened at $14.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. TCP Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $874.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 45.28%. analysts anticipate that TCP Capital Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds.

