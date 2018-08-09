Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

Cypress Energy Partners traded up $0.44, hitting $8.05, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 21,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,623. The firm has a market cap of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.57. Cypress Energy Partners has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.50.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.49%. research analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Cypress Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.