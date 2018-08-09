Cypress Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,675 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,582,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,075,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,198,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,144,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,830,000 after acquiring an additional 49,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,011,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,346,000 after acquiring an additional 78,342 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,879.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,256 shares of company stock worth $37,629,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $234.58 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.07 and a 12 month high of $236.29. The company has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

