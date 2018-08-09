Cyberark Software (CYBR) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cyberark Software to $80.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of Cyberark Software traded up $0.87, reaching $69.89, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 598,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,736. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.96. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $71.25.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.43%. sell-side analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,809,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 3,149.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 372,090 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,254,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,852,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

