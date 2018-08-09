Cyberark Software (CYBR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-324 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.00 million.Cyberark Software also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,903. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cyberark Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cyberark Software from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.69.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

