Cyberark Software (CYBR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-324 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.00 million.Cyberark Software also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS.
NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,903. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.96.
Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.
