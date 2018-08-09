Cyberark Software (CYBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Cyberark Software updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.43-1.50 EPS.

Shares of Cyberark Software traded up $7.25, hitting $69.02, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,737. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software to $80.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

