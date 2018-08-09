CVB Financial (CVBF) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.20

News headlines about CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CVB Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8390112902145 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVBF. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

