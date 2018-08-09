Cutler Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

Cutler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

SBCF opened at $30.16 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles K. Jr. Cross sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $51,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,014 shares of company stock valued at $150,618 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.