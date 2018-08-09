Cutera (CUTR) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $178-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.58 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cutera from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of Cutera opened at $33.40 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Cutera has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $558.33 million, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Cutera had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. equities analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Gollnick sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $36,589.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,295.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Reinstein acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $99,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,483. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

