Cummins Inc. (CMI) Stake Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after buying an additional 320,872 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 41,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Cummins opened at $143.58 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

In other Cummins news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

