Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $12.14 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (INTC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,906,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,651,194,000 after buying an additional 295,380 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,760,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,187,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,697 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,711,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,094,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,737 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,690,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,181,730,000 after purchasing an additional 887,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,037.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $205,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Intel opened at $49.96 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.