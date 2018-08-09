CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.72 ($50.84).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVD shares. equinet set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

EVD opened at €39.68 ($46.14) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €33.64 ($39.12) and a 1-year high of €43.26 ($50.30).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

