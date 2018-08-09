CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) Receives $6.40 Average PT from Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 9,349.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 48,802 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 313.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.