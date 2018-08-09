CSI Compressco (CCLP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CSI Compressco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of CSI Compressco in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

