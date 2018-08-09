Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,592,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,493,000 after buying an additional 795,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,296,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,313,000 after buying an additional 128,591 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,705,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,554,000 after purchasing an additional 220,086 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,706,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. TheStreet upgraded Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $69.92.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.95 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 75.96%.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $849,145.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 759,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,778,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,794,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 775,109 shares in the company, valued at $44,956,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,830 shares of company stock worth $5,142,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.