Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 9,375.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,186.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 48.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor bought 8,700 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.01 per share, with a total value of $1,000,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,929.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equifax opened at $127.48 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $143.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $876.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.00 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.