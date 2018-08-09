Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,724,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,615,000 after acquiring an additional 235,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,141,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,377,000 after acquiring an additional 356,355 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 22.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,891,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,127,000 after acquiring an additional 715,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,629,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,012,000 after acquiring an additional 64,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,819,000 after acquiring an additional 63,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.86.

Boston Properties opened at $129.66 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $1,312,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.