Cross Country Healthcare’s (CCRN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cross Country Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare traded up $0.29, reaching $9.34, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 32,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,525. The firm has a market cap of $315.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.39%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Grubbs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,058.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $99,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,776.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

