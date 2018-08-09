Crocs (CROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crocs had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million.

CROX stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -913.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

