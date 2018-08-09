Critical Review: OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY) vs. Barclays (BCS)

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS: OVCHY) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Barclays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Barclays 2 5 5 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 31.48% 10.39% 0.97% Barclays -0.36% 5.42% 0.30%

Dividends

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Barclays pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and Barclays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $13.33 billion 2.77 $4.15 billion N/A N/A Barclays $27.15 billion 1.59 -$1.65 billion $0.83 12.16

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barclays.

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats Barclays on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides a range of products and services to individuals, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, bancassurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; and investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers, as well as customized and structured equity-linked financing services. It serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 590 branches and representative offices in 18 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

