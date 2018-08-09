Critical Contrast: Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) & Centamin (CELTF)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Centamin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $2.33 billion 1.31 $367.00 million $0.50 20.50 Centamin $675.51 million 2.51 $222.03 million N/A N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Centamin.

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 20.07% -76.39% 14.64% Centamin 23.96% 14.50% 13.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cleveland-Cliffs and Centamin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 1 4 7 0 2.50 Centamin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus price target of $10.55, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Centamin.

Dividends

Centamin pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Cleveland-Cliffs does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Centamin on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte dIvoire, United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the south-easterly region of the Eastern Desert, Egypt. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.