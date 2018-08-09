Critical Contrast: Caretrust REIT (CTRE) & National Storage (NSA)

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) and National Storage (NYSE:NSA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caretrust REIT and National Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caretrust REIT $132.98 million 10.74 $25.87 million $1.16 15.21 National Storage $268.13 million 5.36 $2.96 million $1.24 22.94

Caretrust REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Storage. Caretrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Caretrust REIT and National Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caretrust REIT 28.26% 6.81% 3.50% National Storage 4.55% 1.24% 0.59%

Risk and Volatility

Caretrust REIT has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caretrust REIT and National Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caretrust REIT 0 4 4 0 2.50 National Storage 0 8 3 0 2.27

Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $17.38, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. National Storage has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.58%. Given Caretrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Caretrust REIT is more favorable than National Storage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of National Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of National Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. National Storage pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Caretrust REIT pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Caretrust REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and National Storage has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Caretrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats National Storage on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

