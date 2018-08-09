Critical Analysis: Athene (ATH) vs. Scor (SCRYY)

Athene (NYSE: ATH) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Athene alerts:

Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Athene does not pay a dividend. Scor pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Athene has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scor has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athene and Scor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene $8.73 billion 1.12 $1.45 billion $5.66 8.67 Scor $15.00 billion 0.50 $323.26 million $0.17 22.79

Athene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scor. Athene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Athene and Scor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene 0 4 10 0 2.71 Scor 1 3 1 0 2.00

Athene presently has a consensus target price of $61.36, suggesting a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Athene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Athene is more favorable than Scor.

Profitability

This table compares Athene and Scor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene 15.58% 12.54% 1.09% Scor 1.94% 4.42% 0.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Athene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Scor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Athene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Athene beats Scor on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs. Athene Holding Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis. The SCOR Global Life segment provides life reinsurance products, including protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.