Criteo (CRTO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2018 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2018 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $38.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Criteo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Criteo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at med to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Criteo had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/1/2018 – Criteo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/28/2018 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/17/2018 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2018 – Criteo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

7/10/2018 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Criteo is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Criteo is now covered by analysts at Pivotal Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/25/2018 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/14/2018 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2018 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $27.97. 18,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,322. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.78. Criteo SA has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $51.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Criteo SA will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Spilman sold 7,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $191,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Criteo by 1,231.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,968 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 37.1% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,820,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 144.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,221,000 after buying an additional 896,020 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 2,229.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 931,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 891,174 shares during the period. Finally, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $14,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

