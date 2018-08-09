Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.18% and a negative net margin of 189.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 1,457,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,997. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 3.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $25.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $13,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,344,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,004,236 shares of company stock valued at $54,941,001 in the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

